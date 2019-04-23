Award Categories 2019

Plus, a special Honorary Award too!

The 2019 awards open on Thursday 6th June and close on Thursday 1st August. The awards application process is fully online and you can start and stop, save and review your entry right up until closing date! So what are you waiting for? You don’t have to wait until you ‘feel’ like the perfect candidate – because who ever gets there?!?! You just have to throw your hat in the ring, believe in yourself and see what happens.

You may even end up as a winner – in NEW YORK!

Thank you to the incredible brands and businesses who have sponsored each award category. We couldn’t do it without them!