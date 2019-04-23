Award Categories 2019

There are Eight Award Categories in 2019

Plus, a special Honorary Award too!

The 2019 awards open on Thursday 6th June and close on Thursday 1st August. The awards application process is fully online and you can start and stop, save and review your entry right up until closing date! So what are you waiting for? You don’t have to wait until you ‘feel’ like the perfect candidate – because who ever gets there?!?! You just have to throw your hat in the ring, believe in yourself and see what happens.

You may even end up as a winner – in NEW YORK!

Thank you to the incredible brands and businesses who have sponsored each award category. We couldn’t do it without them!

shutterstock_710340880
Entries open 6 June 2019

Researcher / Innovator of the Year

Proudly sponsored by:

The Researcher / Innovator of the Year is open to an individual OR a team who have demonstrated excellence in the field of grape and/or wine research or innovation.

Portrait of multigenerational winery owner family standing at wine cellar. Senior winemaker and young sommelier standing at background and holding in hands a glass of red wine while middle age businesswoman looking at camera and smiling. Small business.
Entries open 6 June 2019

Cellar Door Person of
the Year

Proudly Sponsored by: 

This award recognises excellence in providing service, knowledge and hospitality at the front line – the cellar door! The cellar door you work at must be open for visitation without appointment.

Workplace Champ of Change Shutterstock
Entries open 6 June 2019

Champion of Diversity & Equality

Proudly Sponsored by: 

This award, open to both businesses and individuals (male and female), recognises those who have provided outstanding support and advocacy for women in the Australian wine industry.

UK Honarary Woman in Wine
Entries open 6 June 2019

Owner / Operator of the Year

Proudly sponsored by:

This award recognises a wine business owner or operator who has made an outstanding contribution to the Australian wine industry.

2
Judges Choice Only

Woman of Inspiration

This award recognises a woman whose contribution and achievement has had a significant impact on the Australian wine community. There is no entry required as the award recipient will be decided by the AWIWA advisory board.

Proudly Sponsored by: 

iStock_000027558576_Large
Entries open 6 June 2019

Viticulturist of the Year

This award recognises that great wine starts in the vineyard! In particular it looks at the consistent performance of the viticulturist over the last few seasons, and their use of innovation and/or best practice methods to achieve results.

Proudly Sponsored By:

Workplace Champ of Change Shutterstock
Entries open 6 June 2019

Marketer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in implementing an initiative, campaign or strategy.

Proudly Sponsored by: 

Entries open 6 June 2019

Winemaker of the Year

This award recognises an outstanding winemaker who is a leader in the profession, with a particular focus on the previous calendar year’s achievements.

Proudly Sponsored By:

Honorary Australian Woman in Wine

This is a special award in celebration of the 2019 AWIWA ceremony being held in New York this year.
In addition to this year’s eight award categories, Wine Australia in conjunction with the Victorian Government will be sponsoring the Honorary Australian Woman in Wine Award – USA, which will go to a woman who lives and works in the USA and has made a positive impact in the US wine industry promoting Australian Wine.
No entries are required, instead the recipient will be determined directly by Wine Australia and the Australian Women in Wine Awards Board.

Proudly Sponsored by: 

Nominate someone else for an award

Sometimes those who are the most deserving need a gentle tap on the shoulder. Do you know someone who should enter one or more of these awards? Nominate them now!

Nominate another

CONTACT US

Got a question about the Australian Women in Wine Awards? Send us a message and we'll get back to you ASAP.

Sending

©2019 Australian Women in Wine Awards - The Fabulous Ladies' Wine Society. All Rights Reserved.

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?