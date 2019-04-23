Award Categories 2019

There are Eight Award Categories in 2019
Plus, a special Honorary Award too!
The 2019 awards open on Thursday 6th June and close on Thursday 1st August. The awards application process is fully online and you can start and stop, save and review your entry right up until closing date! So what are you waiting for? You don’t have to wait until you ‘feel’ like the perfect candidate – because who ever gets there?!?! You just have to throw your hat in the ring, believe in yourself and see what happens.
You may even end up as a winner – in NEW YORK!
Thank you to the incredible brands and businesses who have sponsored each award category. We couldn’t do it without them!
Researcher / Innovator of the Year
Proudly sponsored by:
The Researcher / Innovator of the Year is open to an individual OR a team who have demonstrated excellence in the field of grape and/or wine research or innovation.
Cellar Door Person of
the Year
Proudly Sponsored by:
This award recognises excellence in providing service, knowledge and hospitality at the front line – the cellar door! The cellar door you work at must be open for visitation without appointment.
Champion of Diversity & Equality
Proudly Sponsored by:
This award, open to both businesses and individuals (male and female), recognises those who have provided outstanding support and advocacy for women in the Australian wine industry.
Owner / Operator of the Year
Proudly sponsored by:
This award recognises a wine business owner or operator who has made an outstanding contribution to the Australian wine industry.
Woman of Inspiration
This award recognises a woman whose contribution and achievement has had a significant impact on the Australian wine community. There is no entry required as the award recipient will be decided by the AWIWA advisory board.
Proudly Sponsored by:
Viticulturist of the Year
This award recognises that great wine starts in the vineyard! In particular it looks at the consistent performance of the viticulturist over the last few seasons, and their use of innovation and/or best practice methods to achieve results.
Proudly Sponsored By:
Marketer of the Year
This award recognises excellence in implementing an initiative, campaign or strategy.
Proudly Sponsored by:
Winemaker of the Year
This award recognises an outstanding winemaker who is a leader in the profession, with a particular focus on the previous calendar year’s achievements.