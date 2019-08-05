Watch the AWIWA 2019 Ceremony

Be part of the excitement of the 2019 Australian Women in Wine Awards! The ceremony is being streamed LIVE from New York via the Australian Women in Wine Facebook Page so that you can watch it all unfold, wherever you happen to be in the world that day.

Host your own AWIWA 2019 Watch Party

Isn’t life always more fun when you get together? That’s why we want you to organise your own little – or large! – gathering of people to watch the live stream. Cheer on the finalists and winners while you raise a toast to their success. Go ahead and create an event then Submit it Here so we can shout out about it to the world.

A few timing guides for when the ceremony will be live streamed: